Across the nation—including in Langlade County—elected officials were being sworn in for new terms of office this morning.



Ceremonies took place today in the U.S. capitol in Washington D.C. as the state house in Madison as well as the Langlade County Courthouse in Antigo.



Locally, Circuit Court Judge John Rhode conducted the ceremonies shortly after 8:30 a.m. for Chet Haatvedt, Judy Nagel and Tammy Wilhlem.



Wilhlem was re-elected to her position as Langlade County treasurer in Nov. 8 balloting, defeating challenger Doug Nonnenmacher, 6,711 to 4,095.



She has actually served in the job since September, 20915 when she was appointed following the retirement of Ann Meyer. She previously work with Meyer as the deputy treasurer for six years and was employed for 17 years as deputy clerk of court.



Haatvedt and Nagel both had an easier time of it, running without opposition.



Haatvedt, a 20-year Antigo resident and former member of the Common Council, is stepping into the role held by longtime Register of Deeds Sandy Fischer. He was previously deputy register for 8 1/2 years, working closely with the Fischer as part of a three-member office tea

Three Langlade County officials who were elected by voters this fall were administered their oath of office today by Judge John Rhode. They are Treasurer Tammy Wilhelm, Register of Deeds Chet Haatvedt and Clerk Judy Nagel.

Year-end's top Journal story isn't about tragedy, but the community's resilience



Langlade County experienced the worst—and the best—of events in 2016.



The annual end-of-year poll of the Journal’s editorial staff found contenders for end-of-year honors overwhelmed by the community’s response to two law enforcement officer-involved shootings.



The community coined a new term, Antigo Strong, which took its place along the existing Antigo Pride, following the April incident at the high school prom.



A troubled young AHS alumnus rode his bicycle to the school on that evening, removed a rifle from a guitar case, and shot at two couples exiting the spring promenade, leaving two injured. The quick action of Andrew Hopfensperger, a police officer patrolling the grounds likely expecting to find nothing more than a bit of contraband in a vehicle, kept the situation from being a true catastrophe.



Other media have focused on the incident. Antigo Daily Journal staff prefers to look at the results.



The outpouring of love and support for the community came within hours of the shooting and within days, the Antigo Strong moniker had entered the lexicon and students and businesses across the state and nation were wearing maroon and

Within days of the prom shooting, Red Robin competitors including the Northland Pines soccer team, were "Antigo Strong.''

Corporation counsel writes: Sheriff-board issue explained



(Editor’s note: The resignation of Sheriff William Greening, effective in four days, continues to bring comments from Langlade County officials. In response to recent media reports, Corporation Counsel Robin Stowe provided this explanation of the current issues—and how they must be addressed from legal standpoint—today.)



--------







As you know, Sheriff William Greening recently decided to retire prior to the expiration of his elected term, and also included his reasons for resigning in his letter of resignation. In addition to the publication of his letter of resignation, Sheriff Greening has provided more detailed statements regarding his resignation and these statements have also been published by local news media. Given these recent publications, various media outlets have contacted Langlade County officials for comment.



As legal counsel for the Langlade County Board of Supervisors, I provide you with the following position statement:



1) The County Board is not questioning the rationale provided by Sheriff Greening for resigning his elected position. To be clear, the County Board does not oversee the elected position of County Sherif

Town, village, city clerks busy with the early collection of property taxes



Along with Christmas gatherings and New Year’s Eve champagne toasts, there is another ritual of the holiday season—property tax bills.



Taxpayers across the region are beating the Dec. 31 deadline—which allows the payments to be deducted on the upcoming income tax season—by writing out substantial checks and mailing or dropping them off with their town or village treasurers.



The clock is ticking in the city of Antigo, which is observing a holiday schedule.



For property tax collection, the clerk-treasurer’s office is open until 4:30 p.m. today and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Friday.



To have your tax bill recorded in 2016, please visit us in person prior to noon Friday or mail your payment with a postmark no later than Saturday, Clerk-Treasurer Kaye Matucheski said.



According to the Wisconsin Taxpayers Alliance, total property taxes on bills arriving across Wisconsin are increasing an estimated 1.6 percent.



The 2016-17 net levy is expected to total $9.78 billion compared to $9.62 billion last year. This year’s change is the largest since 2009-10 when net property taxes rose 2.8 percent. However, it is similar

City of Antigo Clerk Kaye Matucheski, right, and Toni Schneider smiled as a tax bill was being collected Wednesday morning at Antigo's City Hall.

Waffle event at Gartzke Saturday



Some groups toast the end of the year with champagne and crab legs.



The Antigo Bike and Ski Club does it with waffles.



The club will host its annual end-of-year gathering, Breakfast at Gartzke, on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



The tradition draws people from the area and those visiting for the holidays. Festivities will take place at the shelter where Nick Salm will prepare his famous Belgium waffles. The club will also provide hot chocolate and coffee.



Visitors may bring sausages, favorite toppings and something to share but, most important, family and friends.



According to organizers, the event is popular no matter the snow conditions. If there is adequate snow, ski and snow shoe trails will be groomed and ready. If the snow is marginal there will be hiking.



Either way it is an opportunity to experience a picturesque region of Langlade County, along with a warm fire place and food at the shelter, Joe Hermolin said.



Gartzke Flowage is located on Highway F about two miles east of the intersection with Highway S. The shelter is about a quarter mile from the parking lot and directions are well marked. There are 5.5 miles of ski t

Skiers at Gartzke Flowage, which will be the site of the annual end-of-year breakfast hosted by the Antigo Bike and Ski Club on Saturday.

